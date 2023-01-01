6 pharmacies, grocery shops shut for selling expired items

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The Public Health Department in southern Helmand province has shut six pharmacies and grocery stores for selling expired medicine and food items, an official said on Friday.

Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Riaz, deputy director of information and culture, told Pajhwok Afghan News a commission formed by the Public Health Department had monitored 60 pharmacies and wholesale stores on Thursday.

He said representatives of the provincial government, intelligence, police headquarter and municipality were part of the commission, which also included a public health law review team.

As a result of the monitoring process, the official said, three pharmacies and as many foot stories were closed for selling expired item. According to Riaz, about five tonnes of expired food items and medicine were set a light.