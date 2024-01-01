White House Condemns Moscow Shooting as State Department Urges Caution for Americans

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a swift response echoing concerns over escalating tensions, the Biden administration issued a statement condemning the recent shooting incident in Moscow, labeling the images emerging from the scene as “horrible” and expressing solidarity with the victims. This prompt acknowledgment underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing global security challenges and standing in solidarity with affected communities worldwide.

Meanwhile, the State Department, through the American embassy in Moscow, issued a cautionary advisory to all U.S. citizens in the Russian capital, urging them to exercise vigilance and avoid large gatherings, concerts, and shopping centers in light of the heightened security risks. The advisory reflects a proactive approach by the Biden administration to prioritize the safety and well-being of American citizens abroad amid increasing tensions in the international arena.