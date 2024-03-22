40 people killed in Moscow terrorist attack

MOSCOW, March 22 – RIA Novosti. According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, the FSB public relations center reported.

The Russian FSB reported on Friday evening that the shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, on the northwestern border of Moscow , where a concert by the Picnic group was to take place. According to the FSB, there are dead and injured. The Russian Investigative Committee reported that a criminal case had been opened regarding a terrorist attack.

The terrorists shoot at the concert visitors in Moscow pic.twitter.com/z2DrqgAFuM — Russian Market (@runews) March 22, 2024