758 new coronavirus cases reported in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has confirmed 758 new coronavirus cases in the province within 24 hours. Nine more people lost their lives today while fighting novel coronavirus.

In his video statement about coronavirus situation in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that 4408 tests for deadly coronavirus were conducted out of which 758 came out positive taking the provincial tally to 14099.

He further informed that Sindh’s coronavirus death toll rose nine to 234. On the other hand, 238 patients fully recovered from the disease and were sent to their respective homes.

He also said that 10783 active cases are present in the province, out of which, 9307 are self-isolating at their homes, 915 in isolation center and 561 are receiving treatment in hospitals.