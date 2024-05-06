Saudi Crown Prince may visit Pakistan from 10th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia engagements have been at their peak in recent weeks following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit in March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is likely to pay his much-anticipated visit to Islamabad between May 10 to 15.

The visit of the top dignitary possesses vital importance to Pakistan eyeing big investment from Saudi Arabia in diverse fields which would be cemented via Prince Salman’s forthcoming visit this month. It would be the first visit of Saudi Prime Minister Salman, also known as MBS, to Pakistan in five years as he last time visited the country in February 2019 during the rule of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It would also materialise the understanding between both countries in Makkah for attracting Saudi investments worth $5 billion in Pakistan in the coming days. However, the official announcement for the definite dates of MBS’ visit is due to be made. It emerged that MBS was due to arrive in Pakistan in 2022 as part of his visit to the region but it was called off at the 11th hour.

A 50-member high-level Saudi trade delegation — led by the Deputy Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Almubarak — is already present in Pakistan which landed in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day official visit to explore various avenues of trade and investment ahead of Prince Salman’s expected arrival in the coming days. The companies which are part of the delegation represent different economic sectors, including information technology, telecoms, energy, aviation, construction, mining exploration, agriculture and human resource development.