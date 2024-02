FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: This week, 99 displaced women and children from al-Hol and al-Roj camps in northeast Syria were repatriated to their home country of the Kyrgyz Republic, enabling rehabilitative support, and further preventing the resurgence of Daesh.

In 2023 approximately 4,500 people were returned to their communities and countries of origin from al-Hol and al-Roj camps in Syria.