A ‘Barbenheimer’ movie is officially in the works!

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: After the wildly popular cultural phenomenon around the release of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, there is officially a movie titled ‘Barbenheimer’ in the works.

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, an actual low-budget ‘Barbenheimer’ film is coming next year, and no it is not a joint sequel.

According to the details, the title combining the plots of both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, with all the focus equally on dolls and bombs, is being made by B-movie icon Charles Band.

According to Band, best known for the cult classic ‘Re-Animator’ (1985), ‘Barbenheimer’ is about ‘a scientist doll called Dr Bambi J Barbenheimer, living in the doll town Dolltopia, who is bothered by how humans treat the dolls’. As per the plot, Bambi goes on a mission to explode the real world with a giant nuclear bomb.

“It’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour,” Band said of his unusual project. “It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it’s like God, we need a little humour going into 2024.”

For the unversed, two of the most hotly-anticipated films of the year, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ were released in July this year, in the double feature billed as ‘Barbenheimer’.