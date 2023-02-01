Days after 58th birthday, SRK delights fans with posters of ‘Dunki’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has delighted his millions of fans days after his 58th birthday by unveiling two new posters of his upcoming film Dunki.

Earlier, the first teaser of much-anticipated movie was released on Khan’s 58th birthday.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, the Bollywood superstar wrote, “Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha….Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…(We look exactly the same way Rajkumar Hirani had imagined his ‘Ullu ke patthay’ to be. There is much more to be shared about them).”

He added, “The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023.”

The movie is directed by veteran film director Rajkumar Hirani who has given many super-hits in the past.