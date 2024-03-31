A need for charter of democracy

Pakistan has passed through a smooth transition of the government and this nationwide activity will culminate with the successful conduct of the Senate election today on April 2, 2024. There have been voices from various political groups, civil society, intelligentsia, and scholarly circles regarding long-pending electoral reforms which are imperative, as after every election, whether it be in 2013, 2018, or the recent 2024 polls, the sage of election rigging and allegations of electoral irregularities gave birth to chaos and spoiled the political environment in the country.

The state and the people of Pakistan have witnessed the utmost political uncertainty and chaos over the past more than two years. The unceasing political animosity and irrational conduct of the political stakeholders largely exacerbated the political environment and stimulated unimaginable political instability. The absence of political dialogue, persistent clashes, and intolerance remained major hurdles in conceiving an agreement regarding the electoral reforms and a consensus on a charter of democracy in the broader sense, that further paves the way for political cohesion and economic stability in the country. On these pages, the Frontier Post has urged the political pandits time and again to put aside their differences and sit together for the sake of the people of this country, put forth your views and achieved consensus on a political framework which governs the future politics, electoral code and transforms the politics into peaceful civic work without hurting public life, national economy and governance. If all stakeholders were to implement this strategy before election-2024 there would be no disarray over the conduct and results of the recent Election.

Our nation can’t afford further antagonism and political instability in the country and expect a constructive attitude from the warring political groups at this point. All Political stakeholders must abandon the politics of ego, hate, and lies by taking a principled course of mutual respect, to preserve democratic gains, national well-being, and the rule of law that encourage a healthy political process and promote democracy in the country. Realistically, dialogue and negotiation are the fundamentals of politics which enable the statesmen to translate disputes and failure into opportunity and victory. Therefore, this endeavour should be kicked start today to avoid disunity, hassle and collision in the aftermath of the next election in the country.