Aamir Khan sets to perform in Sitare Zameen Par: ’10 steps ahead of Taare Zameen Par’

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has revealed his upcoming movie which he will star in as well as produce.

According to the actor, the new movie ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is based on the touching 2007 smash ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

He continued by saying that the new movie will take viewers on a journey filled with joy whereas the last one made many cry.

The ‘Lagaan’ actor said he had never spoken publicly about the movie before and wouldn’t be able to say much this time either as he revealed the title.

At an event, he said “You must be aware of my movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and the name is given because the same concept will be taken 10 steps further and ‘Taare’ was an emotional movie, you’ll giggle watching this one.”

He went on to say that the new movie’s theme will be the same, which is why the name had been maintained deliberately.

He added, “We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special. In the last film, my character helps the character of the special child Ishaan. In ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, those nine boys, who have their own issues, they help me. It’s the opposite.”

According to reports, Aamir Khan is set not only to act in it but also produce ‘Sitare Zameen Par’.

In addition to this, Aamir revealed that he is producing three films: ‘Laapata Ladies’ directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, another one featuring his son Junaid Khan, and ‘Lahore 1947’ directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol.