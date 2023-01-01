Academy of Science of Afghanistan holds seminar on development

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Academy of Science of Afghanistan (ASA) held a seminar in Kabul titled, Afghanistan’s Development Path. Afghan researchers who participated discussed the establishment of a constitution, an inclusive government, building hydroelectric dams, concentration on women’s rights to work and education and balanced politics as the key to development in Afghanistan.

“Providing basic rights for Afghans in the framework of the constitution will lead to political stability in the country, in the meantime, providing women and girls with the right to education in accordance with Islamic law will strengthen the potential of internal legitimacy,” said Muhammad Khalid Ishaqzai, Investigator. “Afghanistan with its best land, water sources inexpensive workforce, can provide better opportunities for economic development through the agricultural sector.

This can lead to self-sufficiency in the future,” said Hashim Hedayat, a researcher. “Considering the experiences of other countries, education plays a key role in the development of the country,” said Muhammad Yasin Farahmand, a researcher. Meanwhile, the president of ASA says that unity among Afghan people is crucial for the development of Afghanistan and he insisted that Afghans should not allow others to cause disunity among them. “Now,

Muslims are leading the country, Muslims are responsible for everything in this country, be it belief or thoughts. Anything that harms unity among people should be fought against because the secret behind success is unity,” said Faridudin Mahmood, the president of the Academy of Science of Afghanistan. The deputy minister of information and culture for publications, Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, said there is balanced development in the country and added that the Islamic Emirate should also concentrate on rural development. “Economic development should begin in deserts and come to cities, we have to provide better living conditions for people in deserts and villages, rural people should be assisted in the sectors of agriculture and livestock,” said Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, the deputy minister of information and culture for publications.

Participants of the seminar presented eleven different articles on the development of Afghanistan. Contents of the articles concentrate on ways to create the stability and development of the Islamic system, and assessing the role of agriculture and education in the country’s development.