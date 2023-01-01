Minister gives update on earthquake casualties

KABUL (Agencies): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of public Health, Dr Qalandar Ebad, said that all the people injured in Saturday and Wednesday’s earthquakes in Herat province have been getting the necessary medical treatment.

Following his visit to the disaster-stricken area, Ebad addressed a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday morning and said medical emergency response to the worst-hit areas had been quick and medical teams were able to treat the injured and move bodies of the deceased to health care facilities.

“The Islamic Emirate has provided medicine, equipment, food, drinking water, tents and other necessities for the victims of the earthquake, but they still need more help,” he said. According to him, 60 ambulances and 60 mobile clinics were deployed to the 12 worst-hit areas.

The mobile clinics have been set up in these areas and continue to provide medical assistance to the victims. Ebad also thanked charitable groups and international organization for their quick response, support and assistance in helping the earthquake victims.

He said while aid has been coming into the area, a lot more assistance is still needed. He said meanwhile that the death toll was 1,000 with 2,400 injured. Other sources, including Afghanistan’s disaster management authority has put the death toll at over 2,400 with another 2,000 killed.