Accountability against perpetrators of May 9 violent acts to reach logical conclusion: Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the accountability against the perpetrators and conspirators of May 9 violent acts will reach logical conclusion.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad today, he said the characters behind the May 9 tragedy are known to everybody. He said there was a proper planning to stage the violent acts and this tragedy cannot be forgotten.

The Defence Minister said our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism and they continue to do so. He regretted that the memorials of our martyrs were disgraced and the military installations were specifically targeted. He said the very foundation of Pakistan was attacked on May 9.

Responding to a question, the Defence Minister said the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody.

The Information Minister said there is evidence as to who were involved in May 9 acts, emphasizing that these need to be brought to justice.