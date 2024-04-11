Acting Foreign Minister urges Afghans abroad to contribute to national development

KABUL (BNA): The Acting Foreign Minister held a meeting with Afghan scholars and cultural figures residing abroad, encouraging them to actively participate in Afghanistan’s journey towards progress and prosperity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office reported that Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed national issues, government progress, and unity with 12 Afghan expatriates living in European countries. He acknowledged the challenges Afghanistan has faced over the years but highlighted the current positive developments, including the establishment of an Islamic system, improved security, and the fulfillment of long-held aspirations for happiness.

He emphasized that every Afghan has a role to play in the reconstruction, progress, and development of the country and the strengthening of the Islamic system. Participants at the meeting expressed their support for the current system in Afghanistan and shared reform proposals with Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi aimed at enhancing the system and advancing the nation.

The importance of ongoing dialogue and addressing the needs of Afghan residents abroad, particularly in the consular section, was underscored as a key outcome of the meeting.

The continuation of such sessions was also emphasized to further engage Afghan expatriates in contributing to the progress of their homeland.