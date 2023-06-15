Acting head of Central Bank meets with Chinese Ambassador

KABUL (Khaama Press): Hedayatullah Badri, the acting director general of Da Afghanistan Bank/Central Bank, met on Thursday with Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador in Kabul.

Both sides discussed several significant issues, including banking transactions and trading in the framework of bilateral economic cooperation, according to a statement.

“During this meeting, the importance of bilateral economic cooperation was mentioned, and the economic cooperation between both countries was emphasized,” the statement read.

“Da Afghanistan Bank, as the country’s central bank, is committed to having better banking relations with all countries of the world, especially financial and banking institutions, and to develop these relations in the light of international laws and regulations,” the statement said.