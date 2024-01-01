Actionists target offices of BNY Mellon

MANCHESTER (Quds News Network): Actionists target the Manchester offices of BNY Mellon, which is investing over £10million in Israel’s largest weapons firm, making them accomplices to the genocide.

Also, U.S. Senator Peter Welch: “I cannot, in good conscience, support sending billions of additional taxpayer dollars for Netanyahu’s military campaign in Gaza.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times reports that Spain and Ireland sent a joint letter to the EU seeking an urgent review of whether Israel is complying with human rights obligations under its trade agreement with the European Union.

The letter also asks that the Commission propose “appropriate measures” that could be taken if Israel is found to be in breach of the obligations in the EU/Israel Association Agreement.