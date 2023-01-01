Actress Ayesha Omar wishes to take a break after marriage

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani actress, singer and host Ayesha Omar has said she will take a break from acting for at least 10 years after marriage.

Ayesha shared her thoughts during a private TV show, on taking a break from acting after marriage mentioning that she wants to give her attention to the beautiful years of her life.

The actress said she has not taken the decision because her future husband would want her to quit but keeping the ropes in her own hand and taking responsibility as a housewife.

She added that she can do anything during that time, like singing or painting, but will not do 14-hour acting shifts.