Actress Hania Aamir’s unique dance video goes viral

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Acclaimed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has won the hearts of the fans with her unique dance on a Hollywood song.

The Titli actress turned to Instagram and shared her TikTok video wherein she could be seen dancing in her unique style.

Sharing the video, Hania captioned it “Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna (I had told you, don’t leave me alone in quarantine”.

The video has won the hearts on social media and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar dropped a hilarious comment on Hania’s post saying that “Give us hania back”.

Hania Aamir is in quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic and the singer-actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine.