Greek PM seeks ‘safe corridor’ for tourism with seven countries

Monitoring Desk

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday has proposed the creation of a “safe corridor” that will allow travel between countries which have successfully contained their coronavirus outbreaks in a bid to revive tourism, which came grinding to a halt in March following widespread lockdowns and travel bans.

Mitsotakis put forward the proposal for further bilateral talks and the development of protocols that will allow holidaymakers to travel safely without putting their own or the local communities they are visiting at risk with the leaders of Australia Scott Morrison, Austria Sebastian Kurtz, Czech Republic Andrej Babis, Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Norway Erna Solberg and Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

This was the second such teleconference that Mitsotakis took part in after talks on April 24 with Kurz, Frederiksen, Babis, Netanyahu Morrison and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

The aim of these teleconference is reportedly for countries that have successfully managed the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic to exchange experiences and ideas, particularly regarding measures for lifting restrictions on commercial activities.

Thursday’s discussion also focused on strategies for tackling a possible second wave of the pandemic.

Courtesy: (ekathimerini)