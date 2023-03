F.P. Report

KARACHI: Today is Kinza Hashmi’s day as she is celebrating her birthday with her friends.

The ‘Dill Awaiz’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a number of photos and videos to let people know about her special day.

She was looking extremely beautiful wearing her bubble gum pink shimmery outfit and went with a very natural makeup look.

She styled her hair open in mid-parts to highlight her attractive appearance.