Actress Maya Ali shares breathtaking vacation pictures

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Maya Ali took her Instagram handle and treated her fans with some refreshing and breathtaking vacation photos. Maya posted super stylish candid pictures of herself in which she is seen posing against vast grassland, suggesting that she might be on a safari trip in an unbeknownst location.

Style diva Maya was dressed in a light blue Zara’s dress. She was also carrying a backpack; tied her hair in two braids. She completed her look with a black shade and stylish hat.

Check out the pictures:

Fans can’t get enough of Maya Ali’s chic style in these refreshing pictures. They showered her with praise and love.

The ‘Man Mayal’ actress is surely taking her fashion game a notch higher and ladies should get fashion notes from her.

On the professional front, Maya is currently seen in Hum T’s drama serial Yunhi as Kim, a just returned American girl with a strong sense of independence.

Besides that, she is shooting for Shoaib Mansoor’s film ‘Aasmaan Bolay Ga’ alongside Emmad Irfani.