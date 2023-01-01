AFDA ready to provide investement opportunities to international companies

KABUL (Agencies): The head of Afghanistan Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Abdulbari Omar, said that the administratiin ready to provide investment opportunities for international companies in the sector of health products and drug.

The head of AFDA Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, met with Hassan Shirzadi, the economic officer of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, a statement said.

The two sides discussed the export of drug to Afghanistan and high investment in the production of healthy products and drug in the country.

In this meeting Omar said that the AFDA is ready to provide investment opportunities for international companies in healthy products and drug, according to the statement.