KABUL (Agencies): Dr. Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy for Afghanistan, has requested collaboration with a leading pharmaceutical company “Tebit” during his visit to Tibet City, China.

The Tibet pharmaceutical company is one of the largest of its kind in China. During his visit, Dr. Nazari expressed interest in fostering cooperation between this Chinese company and pharmaceutical companies in Afghanistan.

He assured the company officials that the Afghan government would provide necessary support for their operations in Afghanistan. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Afghanistan and China and to enhance the pharmaceutical industry in Afghanistan.