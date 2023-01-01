Hanafi urges scholars to foster enlightenment, unity

KABUL (Agencies): Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, has called on Islamic scholars from Panjshir province to intensify their efforts in promoting enlightenment and unity among the people.

This call was made during a meeting with several scholars from the province. According to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Hanafi emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to social welfare and job creation within its available resources. Sheikh Masihullah and Mawlavi Abdul Matin Azzam, representing the scholars, provided an overview of the social, economic, and local governance situation in Panjshir province.

They expressed satisfaction with the Islamic Emirate’s leadership in addressing people’s issues and improving the education sector. The scholars acknowledged the diligence of local officials in serving the people and improving government operations, emphasizing that this is a responsibility shared by all Afghans.