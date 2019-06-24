Afghan President hosts reception for Islamic scholars

KABUL (Agencies): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani hosted a diner reception for Islamic scholars at Del Kusha Palace here the other day, a presidential statement said on Sunday.

The Islamic scholars from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, India, Egypt, China, Australia, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan attended a two-day Islamic Seminar on ‘Imam-e-Azam’ in Kabul.

Welcoming the guests, President Ghani said there were two realities in Afghanistan, the first is a war and the second is a nation which has firm will for rebuilding their future and country.

The president went on saying that was willing to hold a separate symposium attended by scholars of Islamic countries to discuss curriculum and connecting of the madrassas, schools and Masjids with each other. At the end Islamic Scholars thanked the president for organizing of Imam-e-Asam Abu Hanifa symposium.