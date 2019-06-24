US drone targets ISIS militants

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: A U.S. drone strike killed two militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Nangarhar province. The 201st Silab Corps in a statement said the U.S. forces conducted the airstrike on Sunday morning.

The statement further added that the airstrike targeted a group of at least eight ISIS militants in Zawi area of Khogyani district. The airstrike also wounded six ISIS militants and destroyed some weapons and ammunition of the terror group. (Khaama Press)