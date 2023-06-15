Afghanistan, among worst Countries in Human trafficking: US

WASHINGTON (Khaama Press): The US Department of State on Thursday published its annual report on the situation of human trafficking around the world, in which Afghanistan is among the worst countries in human trafficking.

According to the newly published report, millions of people are exploited every year by human trafficking groups.

In the 2023 report of the US Department of State, Afghanistan and ten other countries are among the states that have a policy of human trafficking in the form of government programs, forced labor, sexual slavery in government camps and recruiting child soldiers.

The list includes eleven countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, China, South Sudan, Burma, Eretria and Russia.

Additionally, Afghanistan is among the list of countries in which armed groups have been supported.

The US Secretary of States Antony Blinken on Thursday, June 15, in a message posted on State Department’s website said that millions of people are exploited within and outside borders every year.

According to Blinken, this year’s report on human trafficking is a comprehensive overview of the human trafficking situation around the world.

Meanwhile, due to the late regime change, prolonged political instability, economic and security issues, Afghan nationals are considered to be the most vulnerable people exploited by human trafficking groups in Afghanistan and overseas.