Afghanistan’s soil should remain uninvaded: Mujahid

KABUL (Agencies): On Saturday marks the anniversary of the US invasion of Afghanistan. Twenty-two years ago, the United States launched an attack on Afghanistan under the guise of combating terrorism.

This led to the deployment of Afghan military forces and their allies, resulting in devastating consequences for the already war-stricken country. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, emphasizes that this day serves as a reminder that no entity should harbor ambitions of invading Afghanistan’s soil. Mr. Mujahid expressed his views on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that October 7, which corresponds to the 15th of Mezan in the solar year, is a day of US aggression against Afghanistan.

He described this day as a dark chapter in Afghanistan’s history but also noted that it ended in victory after twenty years when American aggression was met with defeat.

According to Mujahid, Afghan Muslims are resilient and deeply love their religion, country, freedom, and independence. He further added that Afghans are loyal, honest, and benevolent people who appreciate good deeds presented to them by anyone.