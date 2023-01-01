Afghan-made sports car on display at Geneva show

KABUL (TOLOnews): The first car made in Afghanistan was exhibited at the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The latest designs and technology in the automotive industry have been displayed in the exhibition.

Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, CEO of Entop Company, said that after many efforts, he succeeded in transferring the car made in Afghanistan to participate in the Qatar international exhibition.

“The legendary bird that has the answer to all questions…,” said Mohammad Riza Ahmadi.

Major automobile companies of the world participated in the exhibition and displayed their latest designs.

Mohammad Naeem, acting head of the Afghanistan Embassy in Qatar, was present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, and visited the display of the car made in Afghanistan.

“An automotive industry in Afghanistan is unprecedented and can be considered a positive point for the Afghanistan economy,” said Shaker Yaqubi, a political analyst.

“Some economic experts said that with the initiative of the automobile industry, Afghanistan has taken another step in the progress of the economy and providing employment,” said Shabeer Basheri, an economist.

“Production can have two arguments, the first argument is that it shows the identity of a country in the world, but in the economic discussion, it can create employment,” said Abdul Naseer Reshtia, an economist.

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show opened on Thursday (October 5) and is scheduled to continue for ten days.