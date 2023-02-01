Afzal Marwat booked in FIRs for anti-state rhetoric: PHC told

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat advocate is nominated in two First Information Reports (FIRs) for anti-state rhetoric and provoking public against institution at DI Khan and Mohmand districts respectively, on Monday.

Assistant Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani produced record before Peshawar High Court (PHC) divisional bench comprised of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad regarding cases registered against PTI’s chairman lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat. He added that Sher Afzal is booked in two cases at Mohmand and DI Khan district. At the same time, PHC ordered petitioner to appear before the competent court. The writ pleaded for provision of record of FIRs registered against Sher Afzal Marwat advocate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to contest the allegation before courts. The petition also argued to police from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat till provision of record in this regard. Assistant Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani informed that one case is registered at Saddar police station DI Khan and other one in Mohmand district with identical allegations of anti-state rhetoric. PHC’s divisional bench comprised Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad dispose of writ plea on provision of record by provincial government while ordered Sher Afzal Marwat advocate to appear before competent courts.

Meanwhile, Special Anti-corruption court had adjourned hearing on interim bail pleas of five former PTI members assembly till 28th November due to unavailability of Judge Babar Ali Khan.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah appeared before court on behalf of PTI’s leaders pleaded for interim bail including former provincial minister for finance Taimour Salim Jaghra, Fazal Elahi, Muhammad Asif, Irfan Salim and Mahmood Jan.

It is worthy to mention that the petitioners are nominated in FIR for illegal recruitment and malpractices in developmental projects after conclusion of inquiry in this regard by Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Child Protection Court Peshawar rejected bail plea of alleged rapist of minor and ordered to kept him behind bars. According to prosecution, the accused along with facilitator booked in FIR filed at Badabhier police station for raping 10 years age child. Police had arrested the accused after registration case in this regard. However, the alleged rapist had made compromise with the complainant approached Child Protection court for bail plea. Child Protection Court Peshawar had rejected bail plea of the alleged rapist and ordered to keep him behind bars after conclusion of arguments.