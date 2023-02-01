Ahad Cheema gets clean chit by NAB in assets case

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Ahad Cheema, the advisor to the caretaker prime minister, has been given a clean chit by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to the NAB report submitted to the accountability court, the assets in excess of income against the former LDA chief do not constitute a reference.

The investigation indicates that the alleged benamidars of Ahad Cheema built properties from their personal income and cannot be directly linked to Cheema.

The report emphasized that the assets accumulated by the bureaucrat were found to align with his income. Additionally, he provided NAB with his income and profit records during the re-investigation, and the submitted records have been verified and found to be correct.

In light of these findings, NAB has requested the accountability court to decide on Ahad Cheema’s acquittal plea according to the law.

Ahad Cheema was released from jail on bail in April, last year. He remained incarcerated for over three years. A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, he was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the then president.