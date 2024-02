FP Report

NEW YORK: Amnesty International calls on the authorities to conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation into the killing of Sindhi political activist and teacher Hidayatullah Lohar, and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable without recourse to the death penalty.



This incident highlights the grave risks that the activists and human rights defenders face in their lives. In 2017, Lohar was forcibly disappeared and returned only two years later, in May 2019.