Akshay-Tiger, AR Rahman- Sonu Nigam to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Cricket’s ‘Super Bowl’ Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return this week with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena–MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Making it more special actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

Taking to X, Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be gracing the ceremony on March 22 to give their electrifying performances.

Adding a musical touch, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam are also going to be performing.

The schedule until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.