Al-Qadir Trust case: Azam Khan appears before NAB office in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister in Imran Khan’s government, appeared before the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on Friday.

The NAB had summoned Azam Khan in the £190 million scandal case.

The NAB officials questioned Azam Khan regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had also appeared before the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier.

Two days back, Azam Khan had admitted that the PTI chairman had staged the cypher drama to save his government during the no-confidence motion and malign the then opposition.

While recording a confessional statement before a magistrate under Section 164, Azam Khan accused the former prime minister of using the US cypher to create a false narrative against the establishment, the then opposition and the US.

Azam Khan said that the PTI chief had under a well-thought-out conspiracy concocted the cypher narrative which was a fabricated and baseless scheme for political purposes.

Azam Khan further stated that all the cabinet members were involved in the cypher matter, adding that everyone had been informed about how the cipher could be used.

The cypher had no link to the truth as it was solely utilised for political purposes and created as a drama plan, he added.