Ali Zafar highlights Gaza plight at DIAFA in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Thursday highlighted the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) ceremony in Dubai.

Zafar received the ‘Pakistani Singer of the Year’ award for his outstanding contributions to music and described it as a “big honour” for him.

But the Pakistani singer did not forget the Palestinians while receiving the award and commended the DIAFA management for bringing the ongoing atrocities in Gaza to light at the ceremony.

“I am indebted to the committee and the team and particularly moved by the gesture that this ceremony brings to light the plights of a very important cause which is what is happening in Gaza, what has been happening in Palestine for decades,” he said.

Zafar also entertained the audience at the Dubai Festival City Mall by singing the song ‘Jhoom.’

The ‘rockstar’ was later seen mingling with Pakistani and Indian celebrities in pictures widely shared on social media.

Ali Zafar Wins And Hangs Out With International Celebrities At DIAFA https://t.co/Hw22K6a6kS pic.twitter.com/I7n6r5TZgJ — Ayesha Ahmed🇵🇰❤️ (@its_ayesha_pti) November 23, 2023

Ali is not the first Pakistani singer to speak up for the Palestinians facing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Previously, Atif Aslam not only spoke in favour of the Palestinian people, but also donated Rs15 million ($54,547) to a Pakistani charity, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, in aid for the besieged residents of Gaza.

These Pakistanis have supported the Palestinians at a time when majority of celebrities and prominent figures across the world have mostly kept mum, fearing a fallout from speaking up against Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Courtesy: arabnews