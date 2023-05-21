American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

Web Desk

RIYADH: Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the US, has opened its first outlet in Saudi Arabia.

The company joined with multi-unit restaurant operator Shahia Foods, which is also the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to launch the restaurant in Riyadh.

The move is part of Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands’ international expansion plans to tap into the growing food and hospitality market in the Middle East region.

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brand’s international growth story,” said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Inspire Brands.

“We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region,” he added.

Like its menu in the US, the company said its guests in Riyadh will have the option of selecting from a variety of meats, as it will offer 10 meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day.

The restaurant will also serve special items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom, the company said in a press release.

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience,” said Saud Abdullah Al-Athel, CEO of Shahia Foods Limited Co.

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in the Kingdom in the coming months.

Courtesy: arabnews