Amna Ilyas reveals intimate details about her life

(Web Desk): The supermodel Amna Ilyas has appeared as a guest on Frieha Altaf’s podcast ‘FWhy’, where she fearlessly shared the moments that shaped her.

Throughout the interview, the woman discussed her journey to self-acceptance, sexual harassment, color discrimination, obstacles in the industry, and personal losses.

The model shared her family’s religious background, revealing her maternal side’s Catholic roots and her mother’s conversion to Islam after marriage, and expressed the impact of her father’s absence during her childhood, revealing a deep-seated trauma that emerged from the losses in her life.

She further discussed the challenges they faced after her father died, as his family took over his business and cut them off completely.

Amna and her family were left with nothing. But her mother kept working hard, and they were able to finally become successful in their own right.

She bravely discussed the death of Huma, her elder sister. Huma died when she was 22 years old. Amna, at the tender age of 13, was left reeling from her sudden death.

The lady took a stand and spoke about the issue of colorism in our society, as she became the victim of it at home as well as in industry.

Amna told a story about how her paternal grandmother had always preferred fair daughters-in-law, highlighting how ridiculous these expectations were and how important it is to defy social norms. She also revealed instances where she felt pressured to lighten her skin tone for shoots in industry, which continuously made her feel that there was something wrong with her, as being dusky is a crime.

The stunning actress concluded the interview by sharing an agonising story about inappropriate behaviour by a photographer. Amna stressed the value of forgiveness and self-respect, even in the face of a financial loss from cutting connections with the person.

It is worth noting that Amna Ilyas is a very talented actress and supermodel, which is important to note here. She has established a reputation for herself in the field and has had great success working in dramas, movies, and the fashion industry. Amna Ilyas is fearless, stunning, and doesn’t consider the consequences when voicing her opinions.