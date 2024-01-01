One million kids to be vaccinated anti polio drops

MULTAN (APP):Over one million kids are to be given anti-polio doses during a three-day campaign, commencing on January 8, in district Multan.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Heath Authority Dr Faisal Qaisrani gave a briefing to meeting participants.

The deputy commissioner stated that the anti-polio campaign would be made successful. He added that action would also be taken against the parents who refused to cooperate with anti-polio teams in administrating polio drops to kids.

He instructed officials to establish camps in crowded places. He, however, urged parents to vaccinate their kids to avoid them from crippling diseases.