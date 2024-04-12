Amnesty international calls for reopened schools for Afghan women and girls

KABUL (TOLOnews): Amnesty International in a report called for the immediate reopening of schools and universities for girls in Afghanistan.

According to the report, following the return to power of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan and the imposition of restrictions, the country is on the brink of “irreversible destruction.”

Amnesty international said it calls “on the Taliban de-facto authorities to grant women and girls their full spectrum of rights including access to education for girls of all ages by immediately re-opening all schools and universities, ensuring access to healthcare, and allowing women to return to work,”

Meanwhile, a number of girl students are once again demanding the reopening of schools and universities.

Asma, a student who has turned to calligraphy for the past five months, said she prepares every year to go to school; but this year, she has once again lost the dream of going to school.

“Our demand of the Islamic Emirate was to open schools and universities for girls, but it still did not happen. We are very disappointed,” Asma told a TOLOnews reporter.

“Last year I used to go to school at this time and I was very happy, but this year I did not go to school, and it was disappointing for me,” said Mehriah, a student.

Other girls who have been left out of school describe their unfulfilled hopes.

“This year we were hopeful that school gates would be opened for girls, but once again we were not allowed to go to school,” said Marwa, a student.

“My request of the Islamic Emirate is simply to give basic rights to girls, which include education, and to open the doors of schools and universities for them,” said Friba, another student.

Although seventeen days have passed since the start of the new academic year in the country, the Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on the return of girl students to school.