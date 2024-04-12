George W. Bush Institute: Countries benefit from Afghanistan’s mines

KABUL (TOLOnews): George W. Bush Institute, in a report, said that countries such as Iran, China, and Russia, along with foreign companies, are benefiting from the extraction of Afghan mines by the Islamic Emirate.

This report accused senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of having close relations with two Chinese companies with whom oil extraction contracts have been signed.

According to the report, Afghanistan is rich in mineral reserves and other raw materials valued between $1 trillion and $3 trillion dollars. “The interests of regional countries and even global stakeholders are involved, hence the Afghan government must consider these factors and extract the country’s natural resources and mines in a standardized and economical manner for sustainable economic growth,” Abdul Zuhor Mudabber, an economic affairs expert, told TOLOnews.

At the same time, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has rejected George W. Bush Institute’s report, saying that the mines have been contracted out transparently and based on national interests.

Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said: “We completely reject the report and find it baseless. Afghanistan’s mines are contracted to domestic companies based on the country’s national interests through a free and transparent bidding process, and after the contract is awarded, they are strictly monitored according to their principles and commitments.” Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment said that the standards set by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum for extraction are in the country’s interest and have had positive effects on the economy.

“The bidding process and the procedure that the Ministry of Mines is conducting are really very transparent, scientific, and professional. One should not be misled by reality,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI’s board of directors. According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the value of small-scale mine contracts is 10 billion Afghanis, and the value of major mines is $7 billion dollars, which have been awarded to domestic and foreign companies.