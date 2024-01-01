Amnesty International calls on Pakistani authorities to guarantee uninterrupted access to internet and digital communication

FP Report

GENEVA: Amid growing concerns over potential internet disruptions and shutdowns, Amnesty International, alongside several other prominent human rights organizations, has issued a fervent call to Pakistani authorities. The plea urges the government to guarantee uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communication platforms for all citizens across the nation. This call to action comes in direct response to recent statements by caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz, who hinted at the possibility of internet disruptions during the upcoming period. The organizations stress the importance of upholding individuals’ rights to freedom of expression and access to information, emphasizing the crucial role that unrestricted internet access plays in facilitating these fundamental liberties.