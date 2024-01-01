McDonald’s and Starbucks say Gaza conflict is hurting business

Courtesy: Alternat News

NEW YORK: McDonald’s and Starbucks find themselves caught in the crossfire of the ongoing Gaza conflict, as both iconic brands report a downturn in business amidst boycott campaigns fueled by their perceived support for Israel. This backlash against Western corporations is indicative of a broader sentiment of discontent, with consumers increasingly scrutinizing the political affiliations and actions of multinational corporations. McDonald’s, in particular, witnessed a notable 4% decline in stock value following reports of its association with the conflict, highlighting the tangible financial repercussions of geopolitical tensions on global businesses.

However, it’s not just McDonald’s and Starbucks feeling the heat; the entire United States faces passive boycotts as a consequence of its perceived involvement in the Gaza massacres. This collective action reflects a growing trend of consumer activism, where individuals leverage their purchasing power to express solidarity or dissent with political actions on the global stage. As corporations navigate the complexities of international politics, the ramifications of their perceived alignment or neutrality in conflicts like the one in Gaza reverberate across markets, highlighting the interconnectedness of commerce and geopolitics in the modern world.