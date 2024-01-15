An ode to a legacy

Syeda Umme Summaiya Gilani

‘‘Money isn’t important … it’s producing and creating things and opportunities that benefit everyone, everywhere, at all times.’’

Peshawar – a city steeped in history and cultural richness – has given birth to numerous luminaries who have left an indelible mark on society. Among these, the household of the unanimously-revered Sufi Saint Allama Syed Muhammad Ameer Shah Qadiri Gilani stands tall, and at its helm was one of his seven sons, Muhammad Hasnain Gilani: a man who lived a life dedicated to knowledge, culture, and community leadership.

Born on October 7, 1949, in the heart of Peshawar, Hasnain Gilani’s upbringing was framed by the cultural, political, and religious education that echoed within the walls of his family home. A man of eagerness to learn from the start, he remained connected to his roots even as he traversed the globe. His life, a testament to the pursuit of dreams, reached its final chapter on January 15, 2024, at the age of 74.

Syed Muhammad Hasnain Gilani, lovingly called Said Agha, a name synonymous with a lifetime of accomplishments, was not just a dreamer but a fearless one.

A beacon of inspiration, he wove grand dreams and shared their magic with the world. A banker by profession and a scholar and thinker by soul, he achieved the delicate balance between relishing life and serving his community.

In the corridors of intellectual exploration and civic engagement, Syed Muhammad Hasnain Gilani’s journey began at a tender age, shadowing his father with books as he delved into the intricacies of religious learning. His academic pursuits were complemented by his leadership at Peshawar College of Commerce, where he emerged as a dynamic force, frontlining student union bodies and ardently supporting the political vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was later assassinated by military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq.

Hasnain Gilani’s professional journey took him from the National Bank of Pakistan to the challenging terrain of Afghanistan, where he played a pivotal role in establishing a bank amid precarious circumstances. His tenure as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Bank of Afghanistan spanned eight years, during which he also served as a chief advisor at various Afghan banks.

Academically, he held a master’s degree in commerce and completed the translation of the holy Quran and Hadith under the guidance of his father, Syed Muhammad Amir Shah Qadiri Gilani.

His love for words and books was palpable, and he could engage in discussions on diverse topics. Venturing beyond the realms of academia, Gilani’s foray into public service manifested in 2001 when he not only ran for but triumphed in an election to become the Nazim of district council of Peshawar. This marked the genesis of his extensive community service, a theme that would thread through various chapters of his life.

An avid cricket enthusiast and a family man with six children and eight siblings, Hasnain Gilani was not just a provider but a mentor and friend to those around him. His infectious smile and unwavering support endeared him to many, making him a sought-after figure in times of need. What set him apart was his unwavering trust in Allah. A faithful servant, he believed that Allah would never abandon him, and his life was a living testament to this conviction.

Hasnain Gilani led a life that mirrored the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon Him). His father’s larger-than-life personality served as a guiding light, and he walked in those illustrious footsteps, leaving an impact on everyone he encountered. In the tapestry of his life, every thread bore the mark of a man deeply immersed in the pursuit of knowledge, community service, and professional excellence. Syed Muhammad Hasnain Gilani, an embodiment of resilience, intellect, and unwavering dedication, left an indelible mark on every facet of his journey.

In a world filled with challenges, he embraced each moment with grace and dignity, appreciating the beauty in nature and life. His departure leaves a void that will be sorely felt, but the memory of his well-lived life will continue to inspire generations to come.

Said Agha, we bid you farewell with the feelings that individuals of such depth and completeness are seldom encountered; your absence leaves a profound void. We will deeply miss you! May we endeavour to emulate your example, forging ahead in the footsteps you’ve laid, and aspire to bring pride to your memory both in this world and the hereafter.

Farewell, oh, Robin! Your Legacy lives on!