Anti-polio drive to start from 8th

SARGODHA (APP): A five-day anti-polio drive will begin from January 8, in which 663,793 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that to make the polio campaign a success, 3,331 teams including 169 UCMOs, 612 area in-charges, 3,036 mobile, 206 fixed and 89 transit teams would be formed in 167 union councils.

Dr Aslam Asad urged parents to get administered two drops of polio to their children to protect them from lifelong disability.