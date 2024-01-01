Omar Hamid resigns as ECP secretary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Omar Hamid on Sunday resigned as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary citing health issues.

Sources said Omar Hamid was hospitalised for new days in the recent past and he is currently being treated at his home.

The sources revealed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan has not yet accepted Khan’s resignation as the electoral body’s secretary.

Omar Hamid has over 30 years of experience in socio-economic analysis both on international and domestic issues. He is specialized in the political economies of developing countries.

Thorough understanding of the Government of Pakistan’s governance issues, policies and procedures. Senior-level experience in policy formulation, strategy development and program design and re-engineering of govt departments.

Omar Hamid is well-versed in the dynamics of building a successful interactive relationship between the government and the development partners.

ECP rejects PTI’s level-playing field allegations

On Saturday it emerged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claims against a level playing field for the general election 2024.

According to sources, over 76 percent of the nomination papers of PTI candidates have been approved by the ECP.

Sources revealed that the commission submitted a detailed report regarding the level playing field to the Supreme Court registrar.