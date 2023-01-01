Apex body decides to expel illegal Afghans

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on Tuesday, resolving to expel illegal foreign residents from the country and take strict action against their businesses and properties, constituted a task force to scrutinize and do away with fake identity cards and business activities.

The committee, which met under Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, also decided to widen the scope of ongoing action against illegal activities like drug smuggling, hoarding, smuggling of currency and eatables, illegal money transfer and power theft, a PM Office press release said.

Attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, relevant federal ministers, provincial chief ministers and heads of civil and military law enforcement agencies, the Apex Committee decided that movement at the border would be subject to the passport and visa, in order to document the processes.

The task force that would work under the Interior Ministry would help scrutinize the fake identity cards, businesses and properties in order to get rid of the same. The participants of the meeting reviewed the internal security situation in the country with a view to overcome the challenges durably.

They resolved that despite all odds, the government would ensure the implementation of the Constitution and the law as per the public aspirations. The forum reiterated that the use of force was only the state’s mandate and no individual or group would be allowed to use the same. Besides, there was no room for armed political organisations or groups and the people involved in such activities would be dealt with strictly.

In the meeting, it was also highlighted that Islam was a religion of peace and the state would never allow anyone to interpret the religion just to serve its own political interests. The rights and religious freedom of the minorities were the components of Islam and Constitution of Pakistan and the state would ensure their provision.

The Apex Committee stressed that those spreading propaganda and disinformation, should be dealt with strictly under cyber laws. The participants were informed that technical procedures were being devised for the awareness and implementation of the laws, which were being promulgated keeping in view the observance of the law and the convenience of the people. The forum reiterated its resolve that the principles of faith, unity and discipline would be followed in the true spirit and tireless efforts would continue for the development of the country.

Illegal immigrants may leave Pakistan within 28 days: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi categorically stated that all illegal immigrants, residing in Pakistan, would have to leave the country within 28 days. “All illegal immigrants have 28 days to leave Pakistan,” said the minister in a post on X formerly Twitter. The decision regarding the illegal immigrants was taken in the National Apex Committee which met earlier in the day.

Govt sets deadline of Nov 1 for illegal immigrants

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to tighten the noose around illegal “foreigners”, the caretaker government has set November 1 as a deadline for the immigrants residing in the country unlawfully, warning that action will be taken against them after the time limit.

Addressing a press conference following an apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday, Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the huddle set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal “aliens” to leave the county voluntarily. Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year. He warned the illegal immigrants to quit Pakistan by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

Bugti said some 1.73 million Afghan nationals in Pakistan had no legal documents to stay, adding a total of 4.4 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. Bugti further said all the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilised to take action against the illegal foreign nationals and they will be deported after the 1st of November.

He also announced that all illegal properties and businesses being run by these illegal nationals will also be seized after the expiry of the deadline. Action will be taken as per the law of the land against any of the Pakistani citizens if he is also involved in illegal businesses and making huge properties by these illegal foreign nationals, he added.

The caretaker minister said a task force has also been constituted at the Interior Ministry to launch and monitor these actions. “Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government.” The taskforce will comprise officials of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies, Bugti said, adding that it would launch a crackdown against the people having illegal Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and confiscate properties of the aliens. “The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has been directed to ensure cancellation of fake CNICs immediately.” The interior minister also warned of strict action against those involved in amendments to Nadra’s family tree in order to confirm their nationality, The government would utilise DNA testing to confirm the nationality of those having suspected CNICs, he added.

In addition to this, a universal helpline number and a web portal would be launched to gather information about the illegal immigrants/CNICs, smuggling and hoarding, the minister said, adding that people can share the information as anonymous informants.