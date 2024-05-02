20 new buses as part of People’s Bus Service arrived

F.P. Report

KARACHI : A fleet of 20 new buses as part of People’s Bus Service has arrived in Karachi to enhance the best, affordable, and comfortable travel facilities for the people.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced the good news that the new fleet of buses has arrived at Karachi Port.

In a statement on social media, he said that, God willing, the Sindh government’s transport department will soon initiate new routes to further enhance the travel facilities for the people.

He emphasized that our focus is on serving the people and providing maximum relief to the peoples of the province.