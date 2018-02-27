Apex court has no political agenda, says CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said judiciary has no political agenda and we are only working for the supremacy of law.

This he said while giving remarks during hearing a suo motu case for an increase in the prices of medicines on Tuesday.

He added that I do not even feel like dealing with political cases. CJP Nisar always faced criticism from the PML-N for using inappropriate language in his rulings.

CJP Nisar added that it is now the time to show the people that something is being done and adding that I only want people to be given their rights.

Last week, Justice Nisar had provided a justification for his earlier remarks of being a fighter who would continue to fight.

His justification had come a day after he handed down a judgment barring deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N.

