Indian forces martyr teenage boy in Nakyal sector cross-border firing

F.P. Report

MIRPUR: Another teenage boy was martyred on Tuesday after Indian forces started heavy shelling in across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Assistant commissioner of AJK’s Nakyal sector, Waleed Anwar told local media that Indian forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling at about 8:30 am and they targeted targeted the civilian population.

He added that a mortar shell struck a house in Dharoti Naari village leaving a 13-year-old boy dead and he was identified as Zain Ibrahim. The latest aggressive spree pushed the death toll in ceasefire violations to at least 14 in the ongoing year.

Anwar feared that there might be more casualties because the shelling had not stopped.

Earlier, On February 23, a 19-year old boy was killed and three others were injured in the same (Dharoti Naari) village while another man was injured in Nakyal sector.

