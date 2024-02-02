Apple unveils its innovative headset ‘Vision Pro’

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Apple unveils the ‘Apple Vision Pro’ the innovative AR/VR headset which will be available officialy on Feb 2.

Apple Vision Pro offers the seamless experience to easily integrate digital material into your real world. You can pursue your imagination in ways that were previously unattainable.

Experience

Interacting with Apple Vision Pro via your hands, eyes, and voice feels natural and amazing. Just point your finger at an element, tap to select it, and then type using dictation or the virtual keyboard.

You may use an unlimited canvas with Apple Vision Pro, which completely changes the way you use your favourite apps. Create the workstation of your dreams by arranging apps wherever you choose and scaling them to the ideal size, all the while remaining aware of your surroundings.

You can quickly switch between Notes, Messages, and Safari to browse the web, make a to-do list, and talk.

Any space can be turned into your own personal theatre with Apple Vision Pro. With the help of spatial audio, you may enlarge your favourite films, television series, and video games to the ideal size and experience immersion.

You can enjoy amazing material from anywhere, even on a long flight or on your home couch, thanks to more pixels per eye than a 4K TV.

You can also take amazing 3D spatial images and movies. Your current collection of images and movies appears amazing on a very large scale.

Expansive views envelop you, giving the impression that you are standing exactly where you took them. Using the iPhone 15 Pro, you can also record spatial films, which you can then see using Apple Vision Pro.

When you wear Apple Vision Pro, an external display shows what’s in your eyes so people can see whether you’re fully absorbed in an app or not.

Design

Apple Vision Pro creates a remarkable experience each time you wear it by fusing extraordinarily sophisticated technology into a sleek, portable form.

A single piece of laminated glass that has been three-dimensionally made flows into an aluminium alloy frame that contours to fit your face.

With gentle flexing to fit your face precisely, the Light Seal blocks off stray light without compromising fit.

The Solo Knit Band and Fit Dial allow you to precisely customise Apple Vision Pro to fit your head. In addition to offering elasticity, breathability, and cushioning, there is an additional option for a customised fit with the Dual Loop Band.

Battery-life

Up to 2.5 hours of video playback and up to 2 hours of general use are supported by the external battery.

Pricing and Availability

Apple’s revelation of the Vision Pro’s high price point puts the excitement in check. At $3499, it costs more than rivals such as Meta’s Quest 2, making it the priciest standalone VR/AR headset available for purchase.

Apple fans should set their calendars since the tech giant revealed that pre-orders for the Vision Pro will open on January 19, at 8 a.m. ET.

However, the the official release date is set on February 2, 2024, launch will only occur in the United States.

Details regarding worldwide availability, are still unknown.